MP minister Vijay Shah booked for remarks on Col Qureshi

09:04

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore district on Wednesday night for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.





In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said instructions were given to take action against minister Shah following the orders of the Madhya Pradesh high court.





A police officer said an FIR has been registered at the Manpur police station.





Superintendent of Police (rural) Hitika Vasal confirmed the development.





The FIR was registered under sections 152 (an act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1) (B) (an act having an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (C) (speaking about a member of a community, which has an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities).





Shah had made the controversial statement during a public event in a rural area in Indore district on Monday without naming Colonel Qureshi.





Colonel Qureshi had shared details of Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces at press conferences along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.





After a huge controversy arose over his statement, Shah said if anyone was hurt, he was ready to apologise ten times.





He also said that he respected Colonel Qureshi more than he respected his sister. -- PTI