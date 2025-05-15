HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MP minister moves SC against FIR over Col Qureshi remarks

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
10:48
image
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah moves Supreme Court against Madhya Pradesh High Court's May 14 order which ordered registration of FIR against him for his remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. 

The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo moto cognisance of the controversial statement and ordered police to register FIR against the minister. Counsel of Shah to mention the plea for urgent hearing today before the apex court.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks
LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks

Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak
Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak

India's strikes on Pakistan damaged runways and structures across at least six airfields, according to a visual analysis by The Washington Post, which experts said were the most significant attacks of their kind in decades of simmering...

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway
Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'
'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'

'The Pakistan establishment keeps him well protected.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD