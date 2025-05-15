MP minister moves SC against FIR over Col Qureshi remarks

10:48





The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo moto cognisance of the controversial statement and ordered police to register FIR against the minister. Counsel of Shah to mention the plea for urgent hearing today before the apex court.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah moves Supreme Court against Madhya Pradesh High Court's May 14 order which ordered registration of FIR against him for his remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.