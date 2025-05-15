HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mentality of BJP trolls: Digvijaya on jibe against Col Qureshi

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
15:21
image
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday likened Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vijay Shah to BJP's troll army and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi finds his remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi appropriate. 

"The BJP is trying to save Shah even after a case has been registered against him on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court," he said. "There is a competition among BJP leaders to turn every matter into a Hindu-Muslim issue. These leaders also questioned why Colonel Qureshi was given the task of briefing the media about Operation Sindoor. This has come to the fore again through the speech of minister Vijay Shah," Singh told reporters in Indore.

"PM Modi and BJP president JP Nadda should answer whether they find Shah's controversial remarks about Col Qureshi appropriate," he said. 

Shah hit the headlines after a viral video showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor last week. 

The Madhya Pradesh HC on Wednesday castigated Shah for passing scurrilous remarks and using language of the gutters against Col Qureshi, and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred. Singh said, "This mentality is not only of the Shah. This is the mentality of BJP's troll army. Whatever Shah has said reflects the Sanghi ideology of BJP. The Congress leader said that despite Shah, the tribal affairs minister, being booked, the BJP has yet to take any action against him. This clearly shows that the ruling party is trying to save the cabinet minister," he claimed. 

Singh also praised the Indian armed forces for conducting Operation Sindoor. I congratulate the Indian Army and intelligence agencies for taking revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack by hitting the right targets. But it is still not known where the four terrorists involved in this terror attack are, he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mentality of BJP trolls: Digvijaya on jibe against Col Qureshi
LIVE! Mentality of BJP trolls: Digvijaya on jibe against Col Qureshi

Can Pak be trusted with nukes, Rajnath asks the world
Can Pak be trusted with nukes, Rajnath asks the world

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday questioned the safety of nuclear weapons in the hands of Pakistan, and said they should be taken under monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

'Trump Doesn't Mean Any Harm To India'
'Trump Doesn't Mean Any Harm To India'

'He is intrigued by the intractability of Kashmir issue. With his interest in dealmaking and peacebrokering, he sees it as an exciting challenge to tackle.'

Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur
Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur

Every word uttered by a minister has to be with a sense of responsibility at a time the country is undergoing "such a situation", the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it reprimanded Madhya Pradesh's Vijay Shah who is facing an FIR for...

Rahul defies ban, addresses students in Darbhanga
Rahul defies ban, addresses students in Darbhanga

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to hold a caste census 'out of fear' of the country's deprived population, to which the opposition was lending its voice.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD