Maha: 12 Tuljapur temple priests faced since Nov 2024 for irregularities

Thu, 15 May 2025
18:18
Goddess Tulja Bhavani. Photograph: Courtesy Tulja Bhavani Temple Trust/Twitter
Action was taken against 12 priests of the renowned Tuljapur Temple in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district since November last year for alleged breach of discipline, unseemly behaviour and flouting of rules, an official said on Thursday.   

The action was taken by the Tuljapur Temple Trust, which is headed by the collector of Dharashiv, he added. 

"The 12 priests were barred from entering the Tulja Bhavani temple premises for periods ranging from 15 days to six months," the official said.   -- PTI

