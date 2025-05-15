HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kangana deletes post about Trump, regrets sharing 'very personal opinion'

Thu, 15 May 2025
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said she has deleted her post about US President Donald Trump and regrets sharing her "very personal opinion" on social media. 

Ranaut said she deleted the post after she received a call from BJP national president JP Nadda. 

"Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India. 

"I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well," Ranaut, who is BJP's from Mandi, wrote on X. 

Trump, who is in Qatar as part of his four-day visit to the Gulf region, on Thursday said he had told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want him to build iPhones in India. -- PTI

