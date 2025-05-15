Kangana deletes post about Trump, regrets sharing 'very personal opinion'

19:02





Ranaut said she deleted the post after she received a call from BJP national president JP Nadda.





"Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India.





"I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well," Ranaut, who is BJP's from Mandi, wrote on X.





Trump, who is in Qatar as part of his four-day visit to the Gulf region, on Thursday said he had told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want him to build iPhones in India. -- PTI

