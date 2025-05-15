Jaishankar speaks to Afghan foreign minister

22:07

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar





Jaishankar described the conversation as "good".





"Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," Jaishankar said on X.





"Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports," he said.





"Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward," Jaishankar added. -- PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi and appreciated his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.