It was a personal opinion: Tharoor

Thu, 15 May 2025
17:08
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on his statement supporting the govt on the India-Pak conflict. 

"At this time, at a time of conflict, I spoke as an Indian. I never pretended to speak for anyone else. I am not a spokesperson for the party. I am not the government spokesperson. Whatever I have said, you may agree or disagree with that, blame it on me individually, and that's fine," says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Congress party's reported remarks - 'not party's opinion' and 'Lakshman Rekha' over his stance regarding #OperationSindoor. 

He added, "I made it very clear that I am expressing my personal views. It was really a contribution to the national discourse, at a time when it was very important for us to rally around the flag, especially internationally. There was a relative lack of our point of view being heard, particularly in the US, Europe, and the Middle East... People are entirely free to reject my point of view. 

"I have received no communication from the party; all I am seeing is media reports."  

During a press conference by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera yesterday, asked about Tharoor's remark that India would never allow third-party mediation in its bilateral issues with Pakistan, Ramesh replied, "It is his opinion. When Tharoor saab speaks, it is not the party's opinion."

