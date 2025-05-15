HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India-US trade pact talks progressing well: Official

Thu, 15 May 2025
20:11
File image
The negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the US are progressing well, a top government official said on Thursday. 

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said that an Indian team will be going to Washington for further discussions. 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a team of senior Indian officials to Washington starting May 17 for discussions with their US counterparts on the agreement. 

He will hold meetings with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during his visit. 

The four-day talks (May 17-20) come against the backdrop of both countries exploring the possibility of an interim trade arrangement in goods to secure "early mutual wins" ahead of finalising the first phase of the trade agreement by fall (September-October) this year. -- PTI

