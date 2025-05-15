India's Outward FDI Nearly Doubles To $6.8 Bn

10:02





Sequentially, they rose from $ 5.9 billion in March 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components.





They are equity, loans, and guarantees. Equity commitments rose multi-fold to $2.72 billion in April, compared to $740 million in April 2024 and marginally from $2.53 billion in March 2025. Loan commitments increased more than three-fold to $1.16 billion in April 2025, up from $687.33 million in April 2024.







Abhijit Lele, Business Standard They were lower than the $2.12 billion committed in March 2025. Guarantees for overseas units moved up to $2.98 billion in April, from $ 2.16 billion a year ago and from $1.23 billion in March 2025, RBI data showed.

India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments almost doubled to $ 6.8 billion in April 2025, up from $ 3.58 billion the same month last year.