India, Pak understanding on ending hostilities extended

Thu, 15 May 2025
21:21
File image
File image
Following the May 10 understanding between India and Pakistan on cessation of hostilities, it was decided to continue the confidence building measures to reduce the alertness level, Indian officials said on Thursday. 

The clarification came after Pakistan military said the understanding on ending the hostilities has been extended until May 18. 

"Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) on May 10, it has been decided to continue the confidence building measures so as to reduce the alertness level," an Indian Army official said. 

"As situation develops further, we shall intimate you," he said. -- PTI

