India offered to drop tariffs to zero on US goods: Trump

President Donald Trump revealed during his visit to Qatar that India has offered to drop tariffs on US goods to zero. India is yet to make a statement on this.
Trump who is on a tour of the Middle East made the comments in Doha. "It's very hard to sell into India and and they've offered us a deal with what basically they're willing to literally charge us no tariff," Trump said.
India is a close partner of the US and is part of the Quad, which also comprises the US, Japan and Australia. The Quad is seen as a counterbalance to China's expansion in the region.