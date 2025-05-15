India offered to drop tariffs to zero on US goods: Trump

14:13

President Trump with the Emir of Qatar





Trump who is on a tour of the Middle East made the comments in Doha. "It's very hard to sell into India and and they've offered us a deal with what basically they're willing to literally charge us no tariff," Trump said.





India is a close partner of the US and is part of the Quad, which also comprises the US, Japan and Australia. The Quad is seen as a counterbalance to China's expansion in the region.

President Donald Trump revealed during his visit to Qatar that India has offered to drop tariffs on US goods to zero. India is yet to make a statement on this.