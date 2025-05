Hyderabad-based Urdu varsity cancels MoU with Turkish institute

20:54





On Wednesday, Jawaharlal Nehru University suspended a memorandum of understanding with Turkiye's Inonu University, while Jamia Millia Islamia suspended all forms of collaboration with Turkish institutions, citing national security considerations. -- ANI

A day after JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia University suspended MoUs with Turkish institutions, Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Thursday announced the cancellation of its academic memorandum of understanding with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey with immediate effect.