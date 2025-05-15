HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Govt will try to hold civic polls on time; Mahayuti to contest together: Fadnavis

Thu, 15 May 2025
18:50
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his government will try to conduct civic elections in the state on time and reiterated that the Mahayuti alliance will contest the polls together. 

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Fadnavis said ruling parties -- BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena -- will fight jointly wherever possible. 

"Where a seat-sharing arrangement is not feasible, the constituents may contest independently," he said. 

The CM stressed that the Mahayuti partners will refrain from criticising one another during the campaigning. 

"We will try to conduct the civic elections on time in the state. In case the monsoon is more intense in some regions, we will seek an extension from the Election Commission of 15-20 days if need arises," he said. 

The Supreme Court on May 6 paved the way for Maharashtra local body polls, stalled for more than five years due to the OBC reservation issue, as it ordered the state election panel to notify it in four weeks. 

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti will contest the civic polls, considered a mini-assembly election, as a cohesive unit. 

"In exceptional cases, if there is a possibility that we have to go solo, we will do so. However, we will ensure that the alliance partners refrain from criticising one another during campaigning. Our thrust will largely be on to contest the local body elections together as Mahayuti," he said. 

Fadnavis was in Pune to attend a workshop of civic commissioners and municipal council chief officers. 

Since it returned to power, the Mahayuti government has been committed to bringing about massive administrative reforms, the CM said. -- PTI

