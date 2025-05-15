First look: Zelenskyy wears traditional Ukraine shirt

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares this image on X writing, "Today is about something truly important -- our roots, our family. Meanings that are united by a single date this year. Every pattern in a Ukrainian vyshyvanka holds the strength of our lineage, our traditions, our history. The strength of many people, thanks to whom all of us are alive. A bond passed down through generations -- one we must cherish and value. We will definitely preserve and pass on what is Ukrainian, what is ours, to the next generations. Happy Vyshyvanka Day and Family Day, Ukraine!"
On Vyshyvanka Day, Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine around the world wear a Ukrainian embroidered shirt to show their support for the Ukrainian people and as a symbol of unity and solidarity.
A low-ranking Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for peace talks with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, while a Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and including other senior government figures landed in the Turkish capital Ankara.