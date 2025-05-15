HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
First look: Zelenskyy wears traditional Ukraine shirt

Thu, 15 May 2025
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares this image on X writing, "Today is about something truly important -- our roots, our family. Meanings that are united by a single date this year. Every pattern in a Ukrainian vyshyvanka holds the strength of our lineage, our traditions, our history. The strength of many people, thanks to whom all of us are alive. A bond passed down through generations -- one we must cherish and value. We will definitely preserve and pass on what is Ukrainian, what is ours, to the next generations. Happy Vyshyvanka Day and Family Day, Ukraine!"

On Vyshyvanka Day, Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine around the world wear a Ukrainian embroidered shirt to show their support for the Ukrainian people and as a symbol of unity and solidarity.

A low-ranking Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for peace talks with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, while a Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and including other senior government figures landed in the Turkish capital Ankara. 

TOP STORIES

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday questioned the safety of nuclear weapons in the hands of Pakistan, and said they should be taken under monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

'He is intrigued by the intractability of Kashmir issue. With his interest in dealmaking and peacebrokering, he sees it as an exciting challenge to tackle.'

Every word uttered by a minister has to be with a sense of responsibility at a time the country is undergoing "such a situation", the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it reprimanded Madhya Pradesh's Vijay Shah who is facing an FIR for...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to hold a caste census 'out of fear' of the country's deprived population, to which the opposition was lending its voice.

