First look: Zelenskyy wears traditional Ukraine shirt

15:42





On Vyshyvanka Day, Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine around the world wear a Ukrainian embroidered shirt to show their support for the Ukrainian people and as a symbol of unity and solidarity.





Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares this image on X writing, "Today is about something truly important -- our roots, our family. Meanings that are united by a single date this year. Every pattern in a Ukrainian vyshyvanka holds the strength of our lineage, our traditions, our history. The strength of many people, thanks to whom all of us are alive. A bond passed down through generations -- one we must cherish and value. We will definitely preserve and pass on what is Ukrainian, what is ours, to the next generations. Happy Vyshyvanka Day and Family Day, Ukraine!"