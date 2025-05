15:30





Barla, a prominent leader from the tea belt region in West Bengal, has expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP's state leadership, accusing the party of neglecting the development of the Terai and Dooars areas.





Barla arrived at Bagdogra airport on Wednesday from Delhi and made remarks about his upcoming meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Former BJP MP and ex-union minister John Barla joins Trinamool Congress.