Enemy will never forget what you did: Rajnath tells troops

"I feel proud to be here among you amid such adverse conditions. The entire nation is proud of whatever you all did during #OperationSindoor, under the able leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi. Before being your Defence Minister, I am an Indian citizen. Besides being the Defence Minister, I am here to express gratitude to you as an Indian citizen.





"After Pahalgam attack, the manner in which the people of Jammu and Kashmir expressed their anger against Pakistan and terrorists -- I also salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I am here to feel that energy which destroyed the enemies. The manner in which you destroyed Pakistani chowkis and bunkers across the border, I think the enemy will never be able to forget it."







Rajnath Singh on Thursday kick-started a crucial visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the overall security situation, especially along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

It is his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor.

The defence minister will review the overall situation as well as combat readiness of the frontline troops at the Indian Army's XV Corps in Srinagar.

Srinagar, J&K: At Badami Bagh Cantonment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "First of all, I would like to bow to the supreme sacrifice of the brave jawans while they fought terrorism and terrorists. I pay respect to their memory. I also pay respect to the innocent civilians who were killed in Pahalgam. I also salute the valour of the injured soldiers and pray to God that they may recover at the earliest.