HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
08:39
image
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited, the official added.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army actively engaged in defusing live shells in Nowshera
LIVE! Army actively engaged in defusing live shells in Nowshera

Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway
Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission delayed to June 8
Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission delayed to June 8

Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, piloted by Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla with three other crew members, has been delayed and will now be launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 8...

Pahalgam: India ramps up efforts for UN listing of TRF
Pahalgam: India ramps up efforts for UN listing of TRF

An Indian delegation met top officials of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate here even as New Delhi stepped up efforts to designate The Resistance Front, a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD