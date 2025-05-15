Eliminating terrorists is Bhartiya dharma: Rajnath

14:37





"Terrorists killed innocent people in Pahalgam by asking their 'dharma' (religion they follow). The entire world saw the reply you gave after that...We killed terrorists by looking at their 'karma' (deeds). They killed the innocent by looking at their 'dharma', this was Pakistan's 'karma'. We eliminated them by looking at their 'karma', this is our 'Bharatiya dharma'", Rajnath Singh said while addressing the gathering at the Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar.





The Raksha Mantri emphasised that he is a "postman" who has brought the message of the entire world to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Rajnath Singh said that he is a "messenger" and he had come with his best wishes, prayers and thankfulness of the entire country.





The Defence Minister visited Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after Pahalgam terror attack and the Operation Sindoor. -- ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that killing innocent people is the "karma" of the terrorists, whereas eliminating them is the "bhartiya dharm" of India. He asserted that the armed forces killed the terrorists by looking at their "karma" as they killed innocent people by looking at their "dharma" and that was Pakistan's "karma".