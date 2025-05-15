Digital arrest: 92-year-old retired surgeon 'duped' of Rs 2.2 cr, 2 held

19:26





The cyber syndicate, which operated through a network of mule accounts and digital impersonation, tricked the victim into believing that multiple FIRs were registered against him.





The case came to light on March 15, when the elderly victim got a complaint lodged with the unit, according to a statement issued by the IFSO.





He informed police that on March 12, he received several calls from people posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the Maharashtra police.





The callers claimed that multiple FIRs were filed against him and that he would be arrested.





"The fraudsters then carried out what is now known as a 'digital arrest'. Through a series of threatening video calls, they manipulated the victim by showing forged court documents and forced him to participate in a fake 'virtual court hearing'," deputy commissioner of police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said in the statement.





Out of fear and confusion, the victim liquidated all his fixed deposits and transferred the funds to three bank accounts as instructed by the fraudsters, believing it to be a part of an official verification process.





Later, he got to know that he was cheated. -- PTI

