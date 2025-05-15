Court orders release of Indian scholar from US immigration detention

00:31





He was detained in Arlington, Virginia, in March this year by plain-clothed officers as part of what has been described as the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign college students, said the report.





Suri's visa was revoked due to his social media activity and his Palestinian American wife's Gaza connection, reported AP quoting officials, who accused him of backing Hamas, a US designated terrorist organisation.

In a major relief to an Indian scholar at USA's Georgetown University, Badar Khan Suri, a federal judge on Wednesday ordered his release of from immigration detention in the US, according to an Associated Press report.