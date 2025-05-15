HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Col Qureshi remarks: All legal aspects will be followed in case against Shah, say cops

Thu, 15 May 2025
22:15
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah
All legal procedures will be adhered to while probing the case against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his objectionable comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior police official said on Thursday. 

Shah came under fire after a video, which was distributed widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor last week. 

The official's statement came hours after the MP high court slammed the police over the FIR registered against Shah, terming it gross subterfuge on the state's part. 

The HC said police must include comprehensive details of the alleged offences in the First Information Report. 

On Wednesday, the HC took suo motu cognizance of media reports about the alleged remarks targeting Colonel Qureshi and ordered the state's director general of police to register an FIR against Shah. 

Following the high court's directive, an FIR was registered against Shah late Wednesday night at Manpur police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196(1)(B) (acts affecting harmony between communities and disturbing public peace and 197(1)(C) (statements promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between communities). 

"The case against Shah is now under investigation. We will proceed on the basis of facts that emerge. The high court has directed us to consider all details mentioned in its Wednesday order as part of the FIR. We will investigate the matter according to the court's instructions and comply with all legal aspects and procedures," deputy inspector general of police Nimish Agrawal said. -- PTI 

Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services
Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! 2 FIRs against Rahul Gandhi over Darbhanga event
SP leader stirs row with Vyomika Singh 'caste' remark
The SP MP said when the mentality is bad, then instead of telling about the achievements of the army, people start talking about their own achievements.

Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur
Every word uttered by a minister has to be with a sense of responsibility at a time the country is undergoing "such a situation", the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it reprimanded Madhya Pradesh's Vijay Shah who is facing an FIR for...

President invokes rare power, poses questions to SC
President Droupadi Murmu has exercised powers under Article 143(1) used in rarity to know from the Supreme Court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for exercise of discretion by President while dealing with the bills...

