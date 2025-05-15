HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CBI court returns Janardhana Reddy's plea for special facilities in prison

Thu, 15 May 2025
23:37
A CBI court in Hyderabad has returned a petition filed by former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who is convicted in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) illegal iron ore mining case, seeking special facilities in the prison. 

In his petition, Reddy sought 'A' class facilities (in the Chanchalguda prison here where he is currently lodged) as per the jailers' act as he is an ex-minister and tax payer. 

The court, however, "returned" (declining to hear) the petition following which he has to approach the High Court, legal sources said. 

The special CBI court here on May 6 convicted Janardhana Reddy and three others in the OMC illegal iron ore mining case after a prolonged legal battle spanning nearly 14 years. -- PTI

