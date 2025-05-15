HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP MLA seen wiping face with flag during Tiranga Yatra, Cong slams act

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
21:38
File image
File image
A Bharatiya Janata Party legislator was seen wiping his face with the national flag during a Tiranga Yatra held in Jaipur on Thursday, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition Congress, which termed the act "disrespectful".

The incident took place during the march taken out in honour of the Indian armed forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

Balmukund Acharya, the MLA from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency, was seen using the tricolour to wipe his face as the rally passed through crowded markets and historic locations in the city.

A video of the act surfaced on social media, prompting criticism from Congress leaders, who accused the BJP of politicising patriotism while showing "utter disregard" for national symbols.

However, after realising his mistake, the MLA almost immediately switched to a regular piece of cloth to clean his face. 

Nevertheless, the moment has already drawn attention.

Reacting to the video, Congress leaders said on X, "Such behaviour during a rally meant to honour the Army and the national flag was 'insensitive' and 'disrespectful'."

There was no immediate comment from the BJP on the matter. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services
Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! India, Pak understanding on ending hostilities extended
LIVE! India, Pak understanding on ending hostilities extended

FIR over fake attack post on Col Qureshi's in-laws
FIR over fake attack post on Col Qureshi's in-laws

Belagavi superintendent of police Bheemashankar Guled had on Wednesday confirmed, "No such incident has taken place," clarifying that the post was false.

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Has India offered to drop all tariffs on US goods?
Has India offered to drop all tariffs on US goods?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that India has offered to drop all tariffs on American goods.Speaking at a business roundtable in Doha, Trump also said he had a "little problem" with Tim Cook, and he told the Apple CEO that...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD