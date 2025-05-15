Army goes door-to-door in shelling-devastated Poonch

16:08

We are alive only because of army, says a Poonch resident





The personnel in the force also interacted with the locals during their visit, who said that their houses were damaged in the shelling on May 9.





Mohammad Asif, a local whose house remains in dilapidated condition, said that he has been living with his neighbour since there was no scope for him to live in his own house, given the damage due to intense shelling by Pakistan.





"Heavy shelling had taken place here, which caused heavy damage to our house. There is no scope for us to live here. So, we live in the house of our neighbour. The Indian Army has come here. They helped us a lot, provided us with medicines. They told us to tell them if we were facing any problems. We are thankful to them for coming to check on us. The damage (to the house) occurred on May 9. Indian Army is fighting at the border and helping us. We are thankful to them," Asif told ANI.





A resident of Poonch says, "We stayed here even during the war-like situation. The Army that fought for us, we stayed here because of them, as they are fighting for us and are without their families. It's because of them, we are living today."





The Indian army's engineer bomb disposal squad has been actively working to retrieve and defuse projectiles being found in residential areas in the Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.





The live shells found after Pakistan resorted to intense shelling during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan are being defused by the Indian army for the protection of locals, safeguarding them from further harm. -- ANI

The Indian Army's Romeo Force, is visiting door-to-door in areas of Poonch district near the Line of Control (LoC), which were heavily impacted due to shelling by Pakistani to provide locals with medicines and ration.