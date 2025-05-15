HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Army chief lauds troops in J-K on valour, josh, vigilance

Thu, 15 May 2025
13:23
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on his visit to the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, lauded troops for dominating the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor. 

He asked them to always remain prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force. In an X post, the Army said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps. 

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited forward locations of the Dagger Division, Chinar Corps and interacted with all ranks. Addressing the troops, he commended them for their valour, josh and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor," Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in the post.

It said the Army chief lauded the role played by the troops in destruction of terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI

