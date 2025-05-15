HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Army actively engaged in defusing live shells in Nowshera

Thu, 15 May 2025
09:41
A shell in Poonch
The Indian army's engineer bomb disposal squad has been actively working to retrieve and defuse projectiles being found in residential areas in the Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. 

 The live shells found after Pakistan resorted to intense shelling during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan are being defused by the Indian army for the protection of locals, safeguarding them from further harm. The army was engaged in defusing these live shells fired by Pakistan in the border areas across the Line of Control (LoC) almost on a daily basis, ensuring the safety of civilian lives. An encounter broke out between the police forces and terrorists in the Nader, Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. 

The Kashmir police shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow", the 'X' post from Kashmir police read. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission delayed to June 8
Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, piloted by Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla with three other crew members, has been delayed and will now be launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 8...

Pahalgam: India ramps up efforts for UN listing of TRF
An Indian delegation met top officials of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate here even as New Delhi stepped up efforts to designate The Resistance Front, a...

