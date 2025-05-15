Army actively engaged in defusing live shells in Nowshera

09:41

A shell in Poonch





The live shells found after Pakistan resorted to intense shelling during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan are being defused by the Indian army for the protection of locals, safeguarding them from further harm. The army was engaged in defusing these live shells fired by Pakistan in the border areas across the Line of Control (LoC) almost on a daily basis, ensuring the safety of civilian lives. An encounter broke out between the police forces and terrorists in the Nader, Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.





The Kashmir police shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development.





"Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow", the 'X' post from Kashmir police read. -- ANI

The Indian army's engineer bomb disposal squad has been actively working to retrieve and defuse projectiles being found in residential areas in the Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.