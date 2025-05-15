HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks

Thu, 15 May 2025
11:17
The Supreme Court agrees to hear tomorrow MP minister Vijay Shah's plea challenging the HC order for an FIR over his remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. "What sort of statements are you making," the apex court tells Vijay Shah. "Go and apologise. Show some sensibility," the court told the BJP minister for his crass comments against Colonel Qureshi

An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media during Operation Sindoor. 

The FIR was filed under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) This comes after a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur took suo motu cognisance against him and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to lodge an immediate FIR. 

A short time later, Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav, in a post on X, said, "Following the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Chief Minister has given instructions to take action regarding the statement of Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah."

Speaking to ANI over the row, the minister said, "My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister, who performed the national religion and took revenge on those people. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times."

