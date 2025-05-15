All flight connections to Srinagar restored

14:42





"We have opened all schedules (for flights) from today (May 15) - be it Delhi, Mumbai, and other connections have been restored. People are going through a rough time here, in terms of tourism, economy and business. All flight connections to Srinagar have been restored. Kashmir is safe. We want people to visit here again. We have to stand with Kashmir's economy," Naidu told reporters. -- ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday announced that all flight connections to Srinagar have been restored, urging people from the rest of India to come and visit the Kashmir valley.