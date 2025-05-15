HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
All flight connections to Srinagar restored

Thu, 15 May 2025
14:42
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday announced that all flight connections to Srinagar have been restored, urging people from the rest of India to come and visit the Kashmir valley.

"We have opened all schedules (for flights) from today (May 15) - be it Delhi, Mumbai, and other connections have been restored. People are going through a rough time here, in terms of tourism, economy and business. All flight connections to Srinagar have been restored. Kashmir is safe. We want people to visit here again. We have to stand with Kashmir's economy," Naidu told reporters. -- ANI

LIVE! Mentality of BJP trolls: Digvijaya on jibe against Col Qureshi

Can Pak be trusted with nukes, Rajnath asks the world

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday questioned the safety of nuclear weapons in the hands of Pakistan, and said they should be taken under monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

'Trump Doesn't Mean Any Harm To India'

'He is intrigued by the intractability of Kashmir issue. With his interest in dealmaking and peacebrokering, he sees it as an exciting challenge to tackle.'

Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur

Every word uttered by a minister has to be with a sense of responsibility at a time the country is undergoing "such a situation", the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it reprimanded Madhya Pradesh's Vijay Shah who is facing an FIR for...

Rahul defies ban, addresses students in Darbhanga

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to hold a caste census 'out of fear' of the country's deprived population, to which the opposition was lending its voice.

