Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas booked for alleged traffic rules violation

Thu, 15 May 2025
19:58
Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas/Image courtesy Instagram
Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been booked for an alleged traffic rule violation in Hyderabad. 

The case has been registered against him by the Jubilee Hills police. 

Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas for allegedly violating traffic rules and misbehaving with the traffic police two days ago. 

"A case has been registered against actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas on 13th of this month, for violating traffic rules and misbehaving with traffic police. We have served a notice and sent it to him," according to the Inspector of Jubilee Hills police station. 

Sreenivas made his debut in the 2014 Telugu film Alludu Seenu opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with Prakash Raj. 

Later, he starred in Speedunnodu, a Telugu remake of the Tamil superhit film Sundarapandian, along with Sonarika Bhadoria and Prakash Raj. 

He also featured in Jaya Janaki Nayaka opposite Rakul Preet Singh, Saakshyam opposite Pooja Hegde, Kavacham opposite Kajal Aggarwal and Mehreen Pirzada and Sita opposite Kajal Aggarwal. -- PTI

