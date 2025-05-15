HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 FIRs against Rahul Gandhi over Darbhanga event

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
22:20
image
The police on Thursday registered two FIRs against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and more than 100 party workers for organising the 'Shiksha, Nyay Samvad' outreach programme at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar's Darbhanga district without permission, officials said. 

At the Ambedkar Hostel, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha interacted with students as part of the Congress' state-wide public engagement campaign. 

Earlier, the district administration denied permission for the event, proposing an alternative venue instead. 

The Congress rejected the suggestion, leading to a standoff. 

Despite objections from the administration and security personnel, Gandhi entered the hostel premises through a different route and addressed the students. 

In a statement, the Darbhanga district administration said, "The first FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed at Laheriasarai police station by the district welfare officer (holding magisterial powers). It states that no permission was granted for the programme at Ambedkar Hostel, yet it was conducted in violation of prohibitory orders." 

The second FIR was filed against dozens of unidentified people for flouting the prohibitory orders. 

While Rahul Gandhi and 19 Congress workers have been specifically named in one FIR, over 100 unknown party members are also under investigation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services
Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! 2 FIRs against Rahul Gandhi over Darbhanga event
LIVE! 2 FIRs against Rahul Gandhi over Darbhanga event

SP leader stirs row with Vyomika Singh 'caste' remark
SP leader stirs row with Vyomika Singh 'caste' remark

The SP MP said when the mentality is bad, then instead of telling about the achievements of the army, people start talking about their own achievements.

Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur
Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur

Every word uttered by a minister has to be with a sense of responsibility at a time the country is undergoing "such a situation", the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it reprimanded Madhya Pradesh's Vijay Shah who is facing an FIR for...

President invokes rare power, poses questions to SC
President invokes rare power, poses questions to SC

President Droupadi Murmu has exercised powers under Article 143(1) used in rarity to know from the Supreme Court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for exercise of discretion by President while dealing with the bills...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD