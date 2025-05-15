2 BSF posts to be renamed after Op Sindoor martyrs

18:01





Chawdhary announced this after laying a wreath at the Amar Prahari memorial at the BS Headquarters in Jammu in remembrance of the fallen soldiers.





The BSF said both bravehearts attained veer gati, braving the adversary's fire and shelling to their border outpost during Operation Sindoor.





He commended the unwavering courage, bravery, steadfast dedication, and invaluable contributions of the BSF soldiers to Operation Sindoor.





Chawdhary also said that the BSF women troopers also fought bravely in these testing times and fought bravely against enemy.





He also visited Army Hospital in Jammu and enquired about those who were injured.





Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday interacted with the soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir and boosted their confidence by appreciating their valour and courage during the Operation Sindoor. Rajnath Singh was accompanied by J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. -- ANI

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday announced that two border out posts of the force will be named after sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz and constable Deepak Chingakham who were killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.