10 militants killed in Manipur's Chandel district, operation underway

Thu, 15 May 2025
At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said. The operation is still in progress, they said. The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X on Wednesday, 

"Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14." 

"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered," it added. Defence PRO based in Kohima told PTI on Thursday morning, "The operation is still underway... when it gets over, we will be able to share details." PTI

LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks
LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks

Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak
Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak

India's strikes on Pakistan damaged runways and structures across at least six airfields, according to a visual analysis by The Washington Post, which experts said were the most significant attacks of their kind in decades of simmering...

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway
Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'
'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'

'The Pakistan establishment keeps him well protected.'

