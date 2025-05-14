HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

WPI inflation dips to 13-month low of 0.85% in April

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
14:19
image
Wholesale price inflation dropped to a 13-month low of 0.85 per cent in April with softening in prices of food articles, fuel and manufactured products, with experts projecting further easing in the data of next month, government data showed on Wednesday. 

WPI-based inflation was 2.05 per cent in March. It was 1.19 per cent in April last year. WPI inflation lower than 0.85 per cent was last recorded in March, 2024, when it was 0.26 per cent. "Positive rate of inflation in April, 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and manufacture of machinery and equipment, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement. As per the WPI (Wholesale price index) data, deflation in food, and fuel and power WPI, along with disinflation in manufactured products drove the moderation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Monster dad gets 30 yrs RI for raping minor daughters, son
LIVE! Monster dad gets 30 yrs RI for raping minor daughters, son

'Ameriki papa ne war rukwa di kya'
'Ameriki papa ne war rukwa di kya'

With United States President Donald Trump reiterating his claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Congress on Wednesday asked what do the 'typically loquacious' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs...

India's first Buddhist CJI banned 'bulldozer justice'
India's first Buddhist CJI banned 'bulldozer justice'

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, India's 52nd chief justice and its first Buddhist one, has played a key role in shaping the judicial landscape, penning about 300 verdicts, including landmark rulings on constitutional issues, liberty,...

'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'

'The lesson Beijing would have learned is that there is, cost-benefit wise, no better option than to keep the Pakistan military supplied with its most advanced armaments, certain that in hostilities with India these would be used for...

If women can fly Rafale , why...? SC poser to govt, Army
If women can fly Rafale , why...? SC poser to govt, Army

If a woman can fly Rafale fighter jet in the Indian Air Force, then why are fewer women officers in gender neutral posts of judge advocate general (legal) branch of the Army, the Supreme Court wondered recently and questioned the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD