WPI inflation dips to 13-month low of 0.85% in April

WPI-based inflation was 2.05 per cent in March. It was 1.19 per cent in April last year. WPI inflation lower than 0.85 per cent was last recorded in March, 2024, when it was 0.26 per cent. "Positive rate of inflation in April, 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and manufacture of machinery and equipment, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement. As per the WPI (Wholesale price index) data, deflation in food, and fuel and power WPI, along with disinflation in manufactured products drove the moderation. -- PTI

Wholesale price inflation dropped to a 13-month low of 0.85 per cent in April with softening in prices of food articles, fuel and manufactured products, with experts projecting further easing in the data of next month, government data showed on Wednesday.