US replies on whether Pakistan will dismantle terror camps

10:08





"India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved. We also welcome the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for choosing the path of peace. As President Trump said, their decision reflects strength, wisdom, and fortitude," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State Department Thomas Pigott said at a press briefing Tuesday.





"We urge both sides to maintain direct communication to preserve regional stability," he said. In response to a question on whether, in his calls with the Pakistani leaders Secretary of State Marco Rubio had received any commitment that they (Pakistan) will dismantle terrorist infrastructure, Pigott said he is not going to talk about private diplomatic conversations. "What I can say is reiterating what we've been saying for a couple days now is that we welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend and we commend both prime ministers for choosing the path of peace. The President Truthed about this. He was very clear in terms of that. We also want to encourage direct communication between the parties. That is something we've also been clear about as well," Pigott said, referring to the social media platform Truth Social.





On India refusing any US effort to mediate and how hopeful is Washington to bring the two countries together in the same room for talks, Pigott said: "Well, I'm not going to speculate on that. What I can say is that we encourage direct communication. We have been clear on that. We continue to encourage that direct communication. The President has been clear on that. And the President, as I said, has also been clear in praising both prime ministers for choosing the path towards peace and the wisdom and fortitude that that shows." -- PTI

The US said it encourages direct communication between India and Pakistan and commends Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for choosing the path of peace.