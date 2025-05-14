UP traders announce boycott of Turkish imports

18:17

Shadab Khan, a local fruit trader, has expressed strong opposition, stating that any country supporting Pakistan in acts against India will face a boycott.





He added that fruit traders of Ghaziabad have ended all trade with Turkey and will never import anything from them in future.





"We have boycotted all products from Turkey. Apart from apples, several other fruits were imported from Turkey. We took this step because Turkey supported Pakistan. Turkey used to do good business in India, but now we have ended all trade with them. We will never import anything from Turkey in the future," said Shadab Khan, a local fruit trader.





Sharing a similar sentiment, Noor Mohammed, a fruit vendor, said that they would not engage in trade with any nation that benefits from Indian and then acts against its interests.





"Through the media, we learned that Turkey has supported Pakistan. Turkey's apple trade in India is worth around Rs 1,200- 1,400 crore, and there are 2-3 other fruits also imported. Since Turkey supported Pakistan, we have decided to sever all business ties with them. We don't want any country benefiting from trade with India and then using it against us. We are now boycotting all imported fruits from Turkey and will not engage in any business with them," stated Noor Mohammed, a fruit vendor. -- ANI

