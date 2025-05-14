HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two more arrested in Assam for 'defending' Pakistan

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
09:47
image
Two more persons have been apprehended in Assam for "sympathising with Pakistan, taking the total number of arrests to 58 so far in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 

Both the arrested persons hail from Sonitpur district, Sarma said in a post on X. "58 Pak sympathisers are behind bars. They will also receive special care for their anti-national activities," he said on Tuesday. 

Sarma said the state-wide crackdown on traitors will continue and nobody will be spared. The chief minister had last week said at a press conference here that provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) will be clamped on some of those arrested. 

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck popular tourist spot Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Justice Bhushan Gavai sworn in as 52nd CJI
LIVE! Justice Bhushan Gavai sworn in as 52nd CJI

China 'renaming' parts of Arunachal preposterous: India
China 'renaming' parts of Arunachal preposterous: India

India on Wednesday outright rejected China's attempts to rename some places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying such 'preposterous' attempts will not alter the 'undeniable' reality that the state 'was, is, and will' always remain an integral...

'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'
'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'

'Looking at how quickly the hostilities were escalating, the nuclear threshold did not seem that far.'

'At Some Point War May Be Thrust On You'
'At Some Point War May Be Thrust On You'

'I'm not accepting the 'any act of terrorism is an act of war' threshold.''I don't think this is sustainable because if you do this four or five times in a short duration, it will lose its edge.'

That Night In Dharamsala: 'We Need To Leave Now!'
That Night In Dharamsala: 'We Need To Leave Now!'

'We're noticing all surface-to-missile sites that were just sitting there ready to go.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD