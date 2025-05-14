HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The village of the elephant whisperers

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
16:31
image
Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, shares this heartwarming news: "Today, a dream comes true! The Elephant whisperers of India get a village dedicated to them at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. India's first Mahout Village has 44 houses dedicated to every Mahout and Kavadi taking care of our precious elephants. Constructed at a cost of Rs 5.6 Crores by the TN Forest Department the village has lanes named after our elephants. From the design of the house to a basketball court to kids playground the village has been built in consultation with Mahouts. It is beautifully lit by solar lights and carefully protected with a solar fence. Inaugurated by CM Thiru @Mkstalin the village is an ode to our dedicated Mahouts and cavadies for their selfless service. #TNForest #Mudumalai."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan gets $1.023 billion tranche from IMF
LIVE! Pakistan gets $1.023 billion tranche from IMF

'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'

'They thought nobody would hit Bahawalpur and Muridke because they have nuclear weapons.''They used to think India cannot touch our military targets because we are a nuclear weapons country.''After Operation Sindoor we have called their...

Pak increases range of mobile towers, alert in Rajasthan
Pak increases range of mobile towers, alert in Rajasthan

Amid concerns of espionage, the Rajasthan administration has intensified security measures along the India-Pakistan border, with authorities in Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar banning the use of Pakistani SIM cards.

BJP's Naqvi slams MP minister for remark on Col Qureshi
BJP's Naqvi slams MP minister for remark on Col Qureshi

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday condemned Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a senior Army officer who briefed the media along with Foreign...

'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'

'The lesson Beijing would have learned is that there is, cost-benefit wise, no better option than to keep the Pakistan military supplied with its most advanced armaments, certain that in hostilities with India these would be used for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD