The village of the elephant whisperers

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, shares this heartwarming news: "Today, a dream comes true! The Elephant whisperers of India get a village dedicated to them at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. India's first Mahout Village has 44 houses dedicated to every Mahout and Kavadi taking care of our precious elephants. Constructed at a cost of Rs 5.6 Crores by the TN Forest Department the village has lanes named after our elephants. From the design of the house to a basketball court to kids playground the village has been built in consultation with Mahouts. It is beautifully lit by solar lights and carefully protected with a solar fence. Inaugurated by CM Thiru @Mkstalin the village is an ode to our dedicated Mahouts and cavadies for their selfless service. #TNForest #Mudumalai."