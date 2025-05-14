HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Suspected spy held in Haryana over sharing information with Pakistan

Wed, 14 May 2025
21:04
A suspected spy was arrested in Panipat district on Tuesday for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan, the Haryana police said.

The suspect, Nauman Ilahi (24), is from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, who had been working as a private security guard in the district, the police said on Wednesday.

"...(Ilahi) was in contact with some people in Pakistan and was supplying sensitive information to them," Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia, who is also holding an additional charge as Panipat SP, said.

When asked who Illahi was in touch with, Punia said, "These things are part of investigations. We have seized his mobile phone, and further investigation is ongoing."

Illahi's arrest comes amid heightened alert in Haryana in the wake of the recent military confrontation with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the brink of full-scale war.

This arrest comes close on the heels of another incident in which Punjab police said they have arrested two persons, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in Delhi. -- PTI

