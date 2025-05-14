Sulking Sena-UBT ex-corporator meets Uddhav; says she is still with party

18:10

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image





Ghosalkar said Thackeray called her and that she put forth her concerns before him.





She maintained that she was still with the Sena-UBT.





"There are some issues and I hope they are addressed. I will decide accordingly what is to be done," Ghosalkar said.





She parried questions on whether she is joining the BJP or that the party has offered her anything.





"I thought this (the issues) would be sorted out at the local level but it did not so I came here," Ghosalkar said.





Ghosalkar, who headed the women's wing of Sena-UBT in the Dahisar assembly constituency in north Mumbai, is the daughter-in-law of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar.





Her husband, Abhishek Ghosalkar, was shot dead in early 2024 during a Facebook Live allegedly by local resident Mauris Noronha.





Abhishek was also a former corporator of the BMC. The Ghosalkars have had a long association with the Thackerays. -- PTI

A day after she resigned from a Shiv Sena-UBT post, former corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar on Wednesday met party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, and later said she was still with the party.