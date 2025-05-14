HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Search launched in J-K's Kathua after reports suspicious movement of people

Wed, 14 May 2025
21:40
File image
File image
Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation after a woman reported suspicious movement of two persons at her village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. 

The joint search operation by police and paramilitary forces was underway at Gaghwal and its adjoining areas, they said. 

The move followed after a local woman told the police that two persons wearing army uniform came to her home and asked for water before leaving, saying they were returning to their "camp", the officials said. -- PTI

