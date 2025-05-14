HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Schools reopen in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur

Wed, 14 May 2025
Representational image
Schools in five Punjab districts bordering Pakistan reopened on Wednesday, six days after they were ordered to be closed in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan, officials said. 

The state government on May 8 ordered the closure of academic institutions for three days as a military standoff between India and Pakistan soared. While schools in most districts reopened on Monday, they remained shut in the six border districts. 

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, spanning the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur. While schools in Gurdaspur reopened on Tuesday, those in the other five border districts followed suit on Wednesday. 

"We are reopening school today as per the government guidelines," said a teacher at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, at Attari in Amritsar. The Amritsar district administration on Tuesday said schools would remain open from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. -- PTI

