HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Pune cops register case against pro-Palestine protesters

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
00:59
File image
File image
The police registered a case against members of a group for waving pro-Palestine posters and staging a protest outside an outlet of a popular pizza chain in Pune city on May 8, an official said on Tuesday. 

The police also booked some Hindutva activists and locals for thrashing the protesters during the demonstration held in the Karvenagar area. 

Cross FIRs were lodged by members of the BDS India and the BJP activists against each other at Warje-Malwadi police station. 

A case has been registered against BDS India members Sasmit Rao, Kamal Shah, Swapnaja Limkar, Lalita Tangirala and other activists under relevant sections of BNS at Warje police station for spreading the ideas and practices of organisations like Hamas, distributing posters supporting them among the public, and trying to disrupt communal harmony by creating religious rifts. 

A case was registered against Hindutva activists for assaulting protesters. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission
India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.

LIVE! Crackdown on terror: Police searches 11 Srinagar places
LIVE! Crackdown on terror: Police searches 11 Srinagar places

Mongolia: AI's new shortcut to North America to cut costs
Mongolia: AI's new shortcut to North America to cut costs

Besides, the carrier is having a technical stop in Kolkata for some of the North America flights from Delhi, they added.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'
'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'

'The Pakistanis called the US state department and said we agree with India on peace.''It was then that US President Donald Trump jumped in and took credit for the ceasefire.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD