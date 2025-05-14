Pune cops register case against pro-Palestine protesters

00:59

File image





The police also booked some Hindutva activists and locals for thrashing the protesters during the demonstration held in the Karvenagar area.





Cross FIRs were lodged by members of the BDS India and the BJP activists against each other at Warje-Malwadi police station.





A case has been registered against BDS India members Sasmit Rao, Kamal Shah, Swapnaja Limkar, Lalita Tangirala and other activists under relevant sections of BNS at Warje police station for spreading the ideas and practices of organisations like Hamas, distributing posters supporting them among the public, and trying to disrupt communal harmony by creating religious rifts.





A case was registered against Hindutva activists for assaulting protesters. -- PTI

The police registered a case against members of a group for waving pro-Palestine posters and staging a protest outside an outlet of a popular pizza chain in Pune city on May 8, an official said on Tuesday.