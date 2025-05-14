HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Prime Video To Introduce Limited Ads

Wed, 14 May 2025
10:44
In a bid to fuel its investment in content, Amazon's Prime Video will introduce limited advertisements on its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming platform starting June 17.

The move aims to enable the platform to continue investing in compelling content over the long term.

According to an update shared with subscribers in India, Prime Video will include limited ads, with the goal of having meaningfully fewer ads than traditional TV channels and other streaming services.

Existing Prime members will not need to take any action, and the price of their membership will remain unchanged.

However, users who prefer an ad-free experience can opt for an advertisement-free version for an additional Rs 699 per year or Rs 129 per month starting June 17.Notably, Amazon MX Player, which operates on an ad-supported video-on-demand AVOD model, will not offer an ad-free version.

Prime Video added in its statement that there will be no other changes to your prime membership.

Roshni Shekhar, Business Standard

