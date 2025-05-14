HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan gets $1.023 billion tranche from IMF

Wed, 14 May 2025
16:19
The International Monetary Fund has disbursed a second tranche of USD 1.023 billion under the Extended Fund Facility programme for Pakistan, the central bank said on Wednesday. 

The disbursement of the second tranche comes on a day when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is holding virtual discussions on Pakistan's upcoming budget as the visit of its mission to Islamabad was delayed due to security concerns in the region. The federal government is planning to unveil the budget for fiscal 2025-26 on June 2.

The IMF talks will continue until May 16. The Central bank said the second tranche amount would be reflected in its foreign exchange reserves for the week ending May 16. The amount was approved last week by the IMF board under the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and allowed an additional arrangement for the USD 1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). 

The decision to release the funds came after the IMF expressed satisfaction on the first review of Pakistan's economic reform programme supported by the EFF Arrangement, the bank said. The IMF noted that Pakistan's policy efforts under the EFF had already delivered significant progress in stabilising the economy and rebuilding confidence, amidst a challenging global environment. -- PTI

