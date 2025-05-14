HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Pak hands over BSF jawan in their custody

Wed, 14 May 2025
11:44
Pakistan on Wednesday handed over BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, the force said. The constable was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am. 

The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols, a BSF spokesperson said. Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI

