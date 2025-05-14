HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam: Indian team to meet UNSC sanctions panel

Wed, 14 May 2025
22:53
The terrorist attack site in Pahalgam, J-K
A team from India is here to meet the 1267 sanctions committee of the UN Security Council in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack for which 'The Resistance Front' had claimed responsibility. 

The TRF is a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tayiba. 

Sources told PTI that an Indian technical team is in New York. 

The team is interacting with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the UN on Wednesday. 

They will also meet the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, the sources said. 

The 1267 ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida Committee oversees the sanctions measures imposed by the Security Council. -- PTI

