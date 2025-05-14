'Nation saddened by Sofiya Qureshi's insult'

09:59

Calling Kunwar Vijay Shah's remark an insult to women, the army and the people of the country, Ajay Rai requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the MP Cabinet Minister.





"The nation is saddened by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's insult, who increased the nation's respect. Her insult is an insult to the women, the army and the people of the country. I request PM Modi to take action against such a leader and suspend him immediately," Ajay Rai said. This comes after Kunwar Vijay Shah stirred a row with his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who briefed the media during Operation Sindoor.





Speaking at an event, Shah had said, "Those who widowed our daughters [in Pahalgam, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."





The state minister later apologised, expressing regret over his remark, "I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise ten times."





Speaking to ANI over the row on Tuesday, the Minister said, "My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister, who performed the national religion and took revenge on those people. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times."





The minister further said, "I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, I would like to say that I am not a god but a human being. I apologise ten times for it."

