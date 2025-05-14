HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Nation saddened by Sofiya Qureshi's insult'

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
09:59
Col. Sofiya Qureshi
Col. Sofiya Qureshi
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai slammed Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. 

Calling Kunwar Vijay Shah's remark an insult to women, the army and the people of the country, Ajay Rai requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the MP Cabinet Minister. 

"The nation is saddened by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's insult, who increased the nation's respect. Her insult is an insult to the women, the army and the people of the country. I request PM Modi to take action against such a leader and suspend him immediately," Ajay Rai said. This comes after Kunwar Vijay Shah stirred a row with his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who briefed the media during Operation Sindoor. 

Speaking at an event, Shah had said, "Those who widowed our daughters [in Pahalgam, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson." 

The state minister later apologised, expressing regret over his remark, "I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise ten times." 

Speaking to ANI over the row on Tuesday, the Minister said, "My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister, who performed the national religion and took revenge on those people. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times." 

The minister further said, "I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, I would like to say that I am not a god but a human being. I apologise ten times for it."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Justice Bhushan Gavai sworn in as 52nd CJI
LIVE! Justice Bhushan Gavai sworn in as 52nd CJI

China 'renaming' parts of Arunachal preposterous: India
China 'renaming' parts of Arunachal preposterous: India

India on Wednesday outright rejected China's attempts to rename some places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying such 'preposterous' attempts will not alter the 'undeniable' reality that the state 'was, is, and will' always remain an integral...

'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'
'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'

'Looking at how quickly the hostilities were escalating, the nuclear threshold did not seem that far.'

'At Some Point War May Be Thrust On You'
'At Some Point War May Be Thrust On You'

'I'm not accepting the 'any act of terrorism is an act of war' threshold.''I don't think this is sustainable because if you do this four or five times in a short duration, it will lose its edge.'

That Night In Dharamsala: 'We Need To Leave Now!'
That Night In Dharamsala: 'We Need To Leave Now!'

'We're noticing all surface-to-missile sites that were just sitting there ready to go.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD