HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Muslim youth forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mathura; case registered

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
22:59
image
A Muslim man was allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and subjected to religious harassment by a group of youths in Mathura's Jamuna Par police station area, the police said on Wednesday. 

The accused also recorded a video of the incident and circulated it online. 

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim, Sohail, according to Ajay Kishore, station house officer, Raya police station. 

Sohail, who works as a scrap dealer, told police he was visiting Chhota Deewana village in the district on Sunday to collect scrap when a group of youths stopped him. 

He alleged that they misbehaved with him, made derogatory remarks, and then forced him to chant "Jai Shri Ram". 

He further claimed the youths filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media platforms. Sohail identified one of the accused as Tunda, while the others remain unidentified. 

The victim approached the police on May 12 and submitted a written complaint, SHO Kishore said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan
Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan

In a post on X, he said the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent.

LIVE! Pahalgam: Indian team to meet UNSC sanctions panel
LIVE! Pahalgam: Indian team to meet UNSC sanctions panel

HC orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi
HC orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against state minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeted at Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'

'They thought nobody would hit Bahawalpur and Muridke because they have nuclear weapons.''They used to think India cannot touch our military targets because we are a nuclear weapons country.''After Operation Sindoor we have called their...

Military ops against India designed by Nawaz: Pak minister
Military ops against India designed by Nawaz: Pak minister

A senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday claimed that the military operation against India was designed under the supervision of the party president Nawaz Sharif.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD