HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi chairs CCS meet, first since India-Pak clash pause

Wed, 14 May 2025
Share:
19:32
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the first since the halt in the India-Pakistan military standoff, and is learnt to have discussed the security situation in the wake of the pause on Operation Sindoor. 

He was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the meeting, where they discussed the current situation and India's preparedness. 

The prime minister later chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet. 

Asked about ministers lauding the prime minister during the cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Operation Sindoor was an example of India's pride, the role of armed forces and the decisive leadership, besides the new doctrine. This is very commendable for the country." 

At the briefing, Vaishnaw announced the cabinet's nod to a Rs 3,706 crore semiconductor plant at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh and said, "You saw the use of science and technology in Operation Sindoor and how India has emerged stronger with the use of technology." 

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan
Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan

In a post on X, he said the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent.

LIVE! PM chairs CCS meet, first since India-Pak clash pause
LIVE! PM chairs CCS meet, first since India-Pak clash pause

'Thank You, Modiji For Saving My Sindoor'
'Thank You, Modiji For Saving My Sindoor'

'I believe Modiji hai toh mumkin hai.'

Court orders FIR against minister for slur on Col Qureshi
Court orders FIR against minister for slur on Col Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against state minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeted at Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'

'The lesson Beijing would have learned is that there is, cost-benefit wise, no better option than to keep the Pakistan military supplied with its most advanced armaments, certain that in hostilities with India these would be used for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD