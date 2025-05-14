HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets end higher as inflation cools to 6-yr low in April

Wed, 14 May 2025
17:12
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday as retail inflation eased to a nearly six-year low of 3.16 per cent in April, creating enough room for the RBI to go for another rate cut in the June monetary policy review. 

A cooling US April inflation data and a pause in global trade tensions added to the positive trend in the equity markets, traders said. In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 182.34 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 81,330.56. The gauge hit a high of 81,691.87 and a low of 80,910.03. The NSE Nifty rose 88.55 points or 0.36 per cent to 24,666.90. -- PTI

LIVE! Court orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi

'Thank You, Modiji For Saving My Sindoor'

'I believe Modiji hai toh mumkin hai.'

MP minister refers to Col Quershi as 'terrorists' sister'

Madhya Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Shah has sparked a major controversy with objectionable comments that appeared to be directed at Colonel Sofia Qureshi, whom he tried to project as a 'sister of terrorists'.

'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'

'The lesson Beijing would have learned is that there is, cost-benefit wise, no better option than to keep the Pakistan military supplied with its most advanced armaments, certain that in hostilities with India these would be used for...

Ambani flies to Qatar to meet Trump, 2nd meeting since Jan

The richest Asian Mukesh Ambani is flying to Doha to meet US President Donald Trump, his second meeting since Trump returned to presidency in January this year.

