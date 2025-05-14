Markets end higher as inflation cools to 6-yr low in April

17:12





A cooling US April inflation data and a pause in global trade tensions added to the positive trend in the equity markets, traders said. In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 182.34 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 81,330.56. The gauge hit a high of 81,691.87 and a low of 80,910.03. The NSE Nifty rose 88.55 points or 0.36 per cent to 24,666.90. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday as retail inflation eased to a nearly six-year low of 3.16 per cent in April, creating enough room for the RBI to go for another rate cut in the June monetary policy review.